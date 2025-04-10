What Analysts Are Saying About Brookdale Senior Living Stock

Across the recent three months, 4 analysts have shared their insights on Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 3 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $7.75, a high estimate of $8.00, and a low estimate of $7.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 3.12% lower than the prior average price target of $8.00.

The perception of Brookdale Senior Living by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

| Analyst | Analyst Firm | Action Taken | Rating |Current Price Target| Prior Price Target | |--------------------|--------------------|---------------|---------------|--------------------|--------------------| |Ben Hendrix |RBC Capital |Maintains |Outperform | $8.00|$8.00 | |Steve Valiquette |Barclays |Announces |Equal-Weight | $7.00|- | |Tao Qiu |Macquarie |Maintains |Outperform | $8.00|$8.00 | |Ben Hendrix |RBC Capital |Maintains |Outperform | $8.00|$8.00 |

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Brookdale Senior Living. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Brookdale Senior Living's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Delving into Brookdale Senior Living's Background

Brookdale Senior Living Inc operates senior living communities throughout the United States. The company has three reportable segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, and Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRs). The majority of the revenue is generated from the Assisted Living and Memory Care segment, which offers housing and assistance with activities of daily living to its customers. The company generates revenue in the form of Resident Fees, which it receives in exchange for the services provided, and in the form of management fees from certain communities under contract in exchange for the management services provided.

Financial Insights: Brookdale Senior Living

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Brookdale Senior Living displayed positive results in 3M. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 3.51%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -10.75%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Brookdale Senior Living's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -33.21%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Brookdale Senior Living's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -1.37% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Brookdale Senior Living's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 26.6, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

