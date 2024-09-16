What Analysts Are Saying About Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock

8 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 6 2 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 1 0 2M Ago 0 0 3 1 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Bristol-Myers Squibb, presenting an average target of $46.0, a high estimate of $53.00, and a low estimate of $41.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 0.26% from the previous average price target of $45.88.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

A clear picture of Bristol-Myers Squibb's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Olivia Brayer Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Neutral $50.00 $50.00 Akash Tewari Jefferies Raises Hold $51.00 $49.00 Carter Gould Barclays Raises Underweight $42.00 $41.00 Steve Scala TD Cowen Raises Hold $53.00 $45.00 Carter Gould Barclays Maintains Underweight $41.00 $41.00 James Shin Deutsche Bank Lowers Hold $45.00 $53.00 Olivia Brayer Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Neutral $45.00 $45.00 Carter Gould Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $41.00 $43.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Bristol-Myers Squibb. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Bristol-Myers Squibb compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Bristol-Myers Squibb's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Bristol-Myers Squibb's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Bristol-Myers Squibb analyst ratings.

Get to Know Bristol-Myers Squibb Better

Bristol-Myers Squibb discovers, develops, and markets drugs for various therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, cancer, and immune disorders. A key focus for Bristol is immuno-oncology, where the firm is a leader in drug development. Bristol derives close to 70% of total sales from the U.S., showing a higher dependence on the U.S. market than most of its peer group.

Bristol-Myers Squibb's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Bristol-Myers Squibb's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 8.69%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Bristol-Myers Squibb's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 13.77%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Bristol-Myers Squibb's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 10.03%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.73%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Bristol-Myers Squibb's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 3.17, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for BMY

Date Firm Action From To Mar 2022 Wells Fargo Maintains Equal-Weight Dec 2021 Goldman Sachs Initiates Coverage On Buy Dec 2021 Wells Fargo Initiates Coverage On Equal-Weight

View More Analyst Ratings for BMY

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.