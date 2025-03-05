What Analysts Are Saying About BRC Stock

Throughout the last three months, 4 analysts have evaluated BRC (NYSE:BRCC), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 2 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 1 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $3.88, a high estimate of $6.00, and a low estimate of $2.50. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 24.22%.

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive BRC. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Michael Baker DA Davidson Lowers Buy $3.00 $5.00 George Kelly Roth MKM Lowers Neutral $2.50 $3.50 Sarang Vora Telsey Advisory Group Lowers Outperform $4.00 $6.00 Sarang Vora Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $6.00 $6.00

Unveiling the Story Behind BRC

BRC Inc is a veteran-controlled company that serves premium coffee, content, and merchandise to active military, veterans, and first responders. it is committed to producing great coffee that consumers love, and high-quality merchandise that enables its community to showcase its brand. its omnichannel distribution has three components: Direct to Consumer channel includes its e-commerce business, through which consumers order products online and products are shipped to them, Its wholesale channel includes products sold to an intermediary such as convenience, grocery, drug, and mass merchandise stores, who in turn sell those products to consumers, and Outpost channel includes revenue from its Company-operated and franchised Black Rifle Coffee retail coffee shop locations.

Key Indicators: BRC's Financial Health

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, BRC faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -11.51% in revenue growth as of 31 December, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Consumer Staples sector.

Net Margin: BRC's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -2.34%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): BRC's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -17.92%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of -1.08%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 7.34, BRC faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

