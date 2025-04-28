What Analysts Are Saying About Blueprint Medicines Stock

In the last three months, 12 analysts have published ratings on Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 6 5 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 2 1 0 0 3M Ago 3 2 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $129.67, a high estimate of $150.00, and a low estimate of $100.00. Marking an increase of 0.44%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $129.10.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Blueprint Medicines. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

| Analyst | Analyst Firm | Action Taken | Rating |Current Price Target| Prior Price Target | |--------------------|------------------------|---------------|-----------------|--------------------|--------------------| |Ami Fadia |Needham |Lowers |Buy | $130.00|$133.00 | |David Nierengarten |Wedbush |Maintains |Outperform | $128.00|$128.00 | |Ami Fadia |Needham |Maintains |Buy | $133.00|$133.00 | |Judah Frommer |Morgan Stanley |Lowers |Equal-Weight | $100.00|$120.00 | |Michael Yee |Jefferies |Announces |Buy | $135.00|- | |Louise Chen |Scotiabank |Announces |Sector Outperform| $150.00|- | |Reni Benjamin |Citizens Capital Markets|Maintains |Market Outperform| $125.00|$125.00 | |Reni Benjamin |JMP Securities |Maintains |Market Outperform| $125.00|$125.00 | |Ami Fadia |Needham |Maintains |Buy | $133.00|$133.00 | |Andrew Fein |HC Wainwright & Co. |Maintains |Buy | $135.00|$135.00 | |Ami Fadia |Needham |Maintains |Buy | $133.00|$133.00 | |Brian Cheng |JP Morgan |Raises |Overweight | $129.00|$126.00 |

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Blueprint Medicines. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Blueprint Medicines compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Blueprint Medicines's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Blueprint Medicines's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

About Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines Corp is a biopharmaceutical company. It is developing medicines in the following focus areas; allergy, inflammation, oncology, and hematology. Its approved medicines, including Avyakit and Avyakyt, are given to patients living with systemic mastocytosis (SM) and PDGFRA Exon 18 mutant GIST in the U.S. and Europe. The company also has various other drug candidates in its pipeline such as BLU-808, BLU-222, BLU-956, and others that are being developed to treat mast cell diseases including SM and chronic urticaria, breast cancer, and other solid tumors. Geographically, it operates in the United States, which is its key revenue market, and Europe.

Breaking Down Blueprint Medicines's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Blueprint Medicines's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 103.41%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Blueprint Medicines's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of -34.13%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Blueprint Medicines's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -16.33%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Blueprint Medicines's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -4.2%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Blueprint Medicines's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.57, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

