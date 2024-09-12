What Analysts Are Saying About Blue Owl Cap Stock

Throughout the last three months, 7 analysts have evaluated Blue Owl Cap (NYSE:OWL), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 3 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 2 1 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Blue Owl Cap and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $20.5, accompanied by a high estimate of $23.00 and a low estimate of $18.50. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 7.24%.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Blue Owl Cap is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Michael Brown Wells Fargo Announces Equal-Weight $18.50 - Brian Bedell Deutsche Bank Lowers Buy $20.00 $21.00 Chris Kotowski Oppenheimer Announces Outperform $21.00 - Brennan Hawken UBS Lowers Buy $21.00 $22.00 Crispin Love Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $21.00 $23.00 Bill Kirk TD Cowen Lowers Hold $19.00 $21.50 Crispin Love Piper Sandler Maintains Overweight $23.00 $23.00

About Blue Owl Cap

Blue Owl Capital Inc is an alternative asset management firm. The Company deploys private capital across Credit, GP Strategic Capital, and Real Estate platforms on behalf of institutional and private wealth clients. The Company conducts its operations through Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP ("Blue Owl Holdings") and Blue Owl Capital Carry LP ("Blue Owl Carry"). Its investor base includes a diversified mix of institutional investors, including public and private pension funds, endowments, foundations, family offices, private banks, high-net-worth individuals, asset managers, and insurance companies. The Company generates substantially all of its revenues in the United states.

Financial Milestones: Blue Owl Cap's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Blue Owl Cap's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 31.88% as of 30 June, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Blue Owl Cap's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 6.17%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 2.0%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Blue Owl Cap's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.36%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Blue Owl Cap's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.61, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

