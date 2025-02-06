What Analysts Are Saying About Blue Bird Stock

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) has been analyzed by 7 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 7 0 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 4 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $63.93, a high estimate of $71.00, and a low estimate of $49.00. Highlighting a 5.05% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $67.33.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Blue Bird. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Chris Pierce Needham Lowers Buy $49.00 $66.00 Chris Pierce Needham Maintains Buy $66.00 $66.00 Chris Pierce Needham Maintains Buy $66.00 $66.00 Sherif El-Sabbahy B of A Securities Lowers Buy $63.50 $66.00 Eric Stine Craig-Hallum Raises Buy $71.00 $68.00 Chris Pierce Needham Announces Buy $66.00 - Chris Pierce Needham Lowers Buy $66.00 $72.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Blue Bird. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Blue Bird compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Blue Bird's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Blue Bird analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-capstock newsand performance you can start by tracking it here.

Delving into Blue Bird's Background

Blue Bird Corp is an American bus manufacturing company. It is an independent designer and manufacturer of school buses. The company operates in two segments; the Bus segment which involves the design, engineering, manufacture, and sales of school buses and extended warranties; and the Parts segment which includes the sales of replacement bus parts. Geographically, the company generates a majority of its revenue from its customers in the United States and the rest from Canada and Rest of the world.

Financial Milestones: Blue Bird's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Blue Bird's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 15.6% as of 30 September, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Blue Bird's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 7.04%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Blue Bird's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 16.62% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 4.97%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Blue Bird's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.6, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for BLBD

Date Firm Action From To Feb 2022 Roth Capital Upgrades Neutral Buy Aug 2021 Roth Capital Maintains Neutral May 2021 Roth Capital Maintains Neutral

View More Analyst Ratings for BLBD

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provideinvestment advice All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.