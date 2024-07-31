What Analysts Are Saying About Blink Charging Stock

Analysts' ratings for Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 4 analysts.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 0 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 0 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $4.62, a high estimate of $5.00, and a low estimate of $4.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 23.0%.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Blink Charging. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Michael Legg Benchmark Announces Buy $5.00 - William Grippin UBS Lowers Buy $4.50 $7.00 Stephen Gengaro Stifel Maintains Hold $4.00 $4.00 Chris Pierce Needham Lowers Buy $5.00 $7.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Blink Charging. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Blink Charging compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Blink Charging's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Blink Charging's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Delving into Blink Charging's Background

Blink Charging Co is an owner, operator, and provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging services. The company offers both residential and commercial EV charging equipment, enabling EV drivers to easily recharge at various location types. The company's business is the sale and distribution of electric vehicle charging equipment and its associated revenues earned from customers and/or Property Partners who use equipment connected to its network. It earns majority revenue from U.S.A.

Key Indicators: Blink Charging's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Blink Charging's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 March, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 71.08%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Blink Charging's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of -46.43%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Blink Charging's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of -5.86%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -4.12%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Blink Charging's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.06.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

