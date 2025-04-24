What Analysts Are Saying About Blackstone Secured Stock

Blackstone Secured (NYSE:BXSL) has been analyzed by 6 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 2 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $32.08, a high estimate of $35.00, and a low estimate of $30.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 0.79% increase from the previous average price target of $31.83.

The standing of Blackstone Secured among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

| Analyst | Analyst Firm | Action Taken | Rating |Current Price Target| Prior Price Target | |--------------------|-----------------------|---------------|---------------|--------------------|--------------------| |Melissa Wedel |JP Morgan |Lowers |Overweight | $30.00|$33.50 | |Ryan Lynch |Keefe, Bruyette & Woods|Lowers |Market Perform | $31.00|$32.00 | |Mark Hughes |Truist Securities |Raises |Buy | $35.00|$33.00 | |Ryan Lynch |Keefe, Bruyette & Woods|Raises |Market Perform | $32.00|$30.50 | |Melissa Wedel |JP Morgan |Raises |Overweight | $33.50|$33.00 | |Finian O'Shea |Wells Fargo |Raises |Equal-Weight | $31.00|$29.00 |

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Blackstone Secured. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Blackstone Secured compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Blackstone Secured's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Blackstone Secured analyst ratings.

Unveiling the Story Behind Blackstone Secured

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The investment objectives of the company are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation. The company seeks to achieve its investment objectives by investing in originated loans and other securities, including syndicated loans of private U.S. companies, typically in the form of first lien senior secured and unitranche loans, unsecured and subordinated loans, and other securities.

Blackstone Secured's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Blackstone Secured showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 4.77% as of 31 December, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: Blackstone Secured's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 98.62% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Blackstone Secured's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 2.76%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Blackstone Secured's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 1.26%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, Blackstone Secured adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

