What Analysts Are Saying About Birkenstock Holding Stock

In the preceding three months, 10 analysts have released ratings for Birkenstock Holding (NYSE:BIRK), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 6 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 4 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 3 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $70.2, a high estimate of $85.00, and a low estimate of $60.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 8.94% from the previous average price target of $64.44.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The standing of Birkenstock Holding among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $70.00 $70.00 Simeon Siegel BMO Capital Maintains Outperform $60.00 $60.00 Michael Binetti Evercore ISI Group Lowers Outperform $70.00 $77.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $70.00 $70.00 Michael Binetti Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $77.00 $63.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Raises Outperform $70.00 $63.00 Jim Duffy Stifel Raises Buy $70.00 $63.00 Lorraine Hutchinson B of A Securities Raises Buy $65.00 $62.00 Paul Lejuez Citigroup Announces Buy $65.00 - Jay Sole UBS Raises Buy $85.00 $52.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Birkenstock Holding. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Birkenstock Holding compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Birkenstock Holding's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Birkenstock Holding's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Birkenstock Holding

Birkenstock Holding PLC is a company that manufactures and sells footbed-based products, including sandals, closed-toe silhouettes, and other products, such as skincare and accessories, for everyday, leisure, and work. The company operates in four operating segments based on its regional hubs: Americas, Europe and APMA (Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa). The company sells its products through two main channels: business-to-business (B2B) and direct-to-consumer (DTC).

Understanding the Numbers: Birkenstock Holding's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Birkenstock Holding showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 19.35% as of 30 June, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Birkenstock Holding's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 13.22%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Birkenstock Holding's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 2.87%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Birkenstock Holding's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.51%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Birkenstock Holding's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.57, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

