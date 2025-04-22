What Analysts Are Saying About BILL Holdings Stock

During the last three months, 17 analysts shared their evaluations of BILL Holdings (NYSE:BILL), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 5 5 2 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 1 0 1M Ago 1 1 4 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 3 3 1 1 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $74.06, a high estimate of $105.00, and a low estimate of $43.00. Experiencing a 17.45% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $89.71.

The standing of BILL Holdings among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

| Analyst | Analyst Firm | Action Taken | Rating |Current Price Target| Prior Price Target | |--------------------|-----------------------|---------------|---------------|--------------------|--------------------| |Andrew Bauch |Wells Fargo |Lowers |Underweight | $43.00|$57.00 | |Keith Weiss |Morgan Stanley |Lowers |Equal-Weight | $65.00|$100.00 | |Siti Panigrahi |Mizuho |Lowers |Neutral | $53.00|$70.00 | |Clarke Jeffries |Piper Sandler |Lowers |Overweight | $70.00|$85.00 | |David Koning |Baird |Lowers |Neutral | $55.00|$82.00 | |Will Nance |Goldman Sachs |Lowers |Buy | $60.00|$90.00 | |Sanjay Sakhrani |Keefe, Bruyette & Woods|Lowers |Market Perform | $54.00|$77.00 | |Alex Markgraff |Keybanc |Lowers |Overweight | $70.00|$85.00 | |Scott Berg |Needham |Maintains |Buy | $100.00|$100.00 | |Will Nance |Goldman Sachs |Lowers |Buy | $90.00|$104.00 | |Ken Wong |Oppenheimer |Lowers |Outperform | $90.00|$110.00 | |Sanjay Sakhrani |Keefe, Bruyette & Woods|Lowers |Market Perform | $77.00|$95.00 | |Alex Markgraff |Keybanc |Lowers |Overweight | $85.00|$115.00 | |Andrew Bauch |Wells Fargo |Lowers |Underweight | $57.00|$65.00 | |Joseph Vafi |Canaccord Genuity |Maintains |Buy | $105.00|$105.00 | |Scott Berg |Needham |Maintains |Buy | $100.00|$100.00 | |Clarke Jeffries |Piper Sandler |Maintains |Overweight | $85.00|$85.00 |

Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to BILL Holdings. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of BILL Holdings compared to the broader market.

Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of BILL Holdings compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of BILL Holdings's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of BILL Holdings's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

BILL Holdings Inc is a provider of software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments and spend and expense management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, enable businesses to easily connect with their suppliers or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows and improve back office efficiency. Initial Public Offering and Follow-on Offering.

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: BILL Holdings displayed positive results in 3M. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 13.83%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: BILL Holdings's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 9.25%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 0.86%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): BILL Holdings's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.36%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: BILL Holdings's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.47, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

