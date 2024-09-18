What Analysts Are Saying About BeiGene Stock

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) has been analyzed by 4 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 2 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for BeiGene, revealing an average target of $232.12, a high estimate of $288.00, and a low estimate of $152.50. This current average has increased by 8.3% from the previous average price target of $214.33.

A clear picture of BeiGene's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Reni Benjamin JMP Securities Announces Market Outperform $288.00 - Jessica Fye JP Morgan Raises Overweight $200.00 $194.00 Yigal Nochomovitz Citigroup Raises Buy $288.00 $269.00 David Li B of A Securities Lowers Neutral $152.50 $180.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to BeiGene. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of BeiGene compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of BeiGene's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

BeiGene Ltd is a global oncology company that is discovering and developing innovative treatments that are more affordable and accessible to cancer patients worldwide. BeiGene's key cancer treatments are BRUKINSA (zanubrutinib), Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) inhibitor, and TEVIMBRA (tislelizumab), an anti-PD-1 antibody. In addition, it has a diverse pipeline of novel therapeutics focusing on a range of malignancies, including AML, MDS, multiple myeloma, lung, gastrointestinal, breast, and gynecologic cancers. The Company operates in one segment: pharmaceutical products and is primarily located in the U.S. and the PRC. Key revenue is generated from the U.S.

A Deep Dive into BeiGene's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: BeiGene displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 56.09%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of -12.96%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): BeiGene's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -3.58%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): BeiGene's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -2.12%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: BeiGene's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.32, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

