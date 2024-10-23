What Analysts Are Saying About BankUnited Stock

During the last three months, 5 analysts shared their evaluations of BankUnited (NYSE:BKU), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 5 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 3 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $38.6, a high estimate of $40.00, and a low estimate of $37.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 2.66% increase from the previous average price target of $37.60.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of BankUnited by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jon Arfstrom RBC Capital Maintains Sector Perform $37.00 $37.00 Timur Braziler Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $38.00 $35.00 Jared Shaw Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $39.00 $35.00 David Chiaverini Wedbush Raises Neutral $40.00 $39.00 Benjamin Gerlinger Citigroup Lowers Neutral $39.00 $42.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to BankUnited. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of BankUnited compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of BankUnited's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of BankUnited's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on BankUnited analyst ratings.

Discovering BankUnited: A Closer Look

BankUnited Inc is a bank holding company with one wholly owned subsidiary, BankUnited. The bank provides a full range of banking services through banking centers located primarily throughout Florida, as well as New York City. The company is a commercially focused regional bank focusing on small and middle-market businesses, but also provides certain commercial lending and deposit products on a national platform. The Bank offers a comprehensive suite of commercial lending and deposit products through an Atlanta office focused on the Southeast region, certain commercial lending and deposit products through national platforms and certain consumer deposit products through an online channel.

BankUnited: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: BankUnited displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 4.53%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Financials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: BankUnited's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 21.18%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): BankUnited's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.98%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): BankUnited's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.15%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: BankUnited's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.48, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for BKU

Date Firm Action From To Dec 2021 Morgan Stanley Maintains Equal-Weight Oct 2021 RBC Capital Downgrades Outperform Sector Perform Oct 2021 Piper Sandler Downgrades Overweight Neutral

View More Analyst Ratings for BKU

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.