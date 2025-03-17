What Analysts Are Saying About Bank of New York Mellon Stock

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 14 analysts have published ratings on Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) in the last three months.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 4 5 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 4 2 2 0 0 3M Ago 1 2 1 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Bank of New York Mellon, revealing an average target of $92.93, a high estimate of $104.00, and a low estimate of $82.00. This current average reflects an increase of 4.78% from the previous average price target of $88.69.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Bank of New York Mellon. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Gerard Cassidy RBC Capital Maintains Sector Perform $90.00 $90.00 Whit Mayo Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $96.00 $86.00 Brennan Hawken UBS Raises Buy $94.00 $88.00 Ebrahim Poonawala B of A Securities Raises Buy $95.00 $90.00 Jason Goldberg Barclays Raises Overweight $104.00 $102.00 Betsy Graseck Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $97.00 $90.00 Glenn Schorr Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $83.00 $79.00 David Smith Truist Securities Raises Buy $93.00 $91.00 Whit Mayo Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $86.00 $82.00 Brian Bedell Deutsche Bank Raises Buy $98.00 $94.00 David Smith Truist Securities Announces Buy $91.00 - Jason Goldberg Barclays Raises Overweight $102.00 $86.00 Betsy Graseck Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $90.00 $94.00 Whit Mayo Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $82.00 $81.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Bank of New York Mellon. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Bank of New York Mellon compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Bank of New York Mellon's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

To gain a panoramic view of Bank of New York Mellon's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Bank of New York Mellon analyst ratings.

Get to Know Bank of New York Mellon Better

BNY Mellon is a global investment company involved in managing and servicing financial assets throughout the investment lifecycle. The bank provides financial services for institutions, corporations, and individual investors and delivers investment management and investment services in 35 countries and more than 100 markets. BNY Mellon is the largest global custody bank in the world, with $52.1 trillion in under custody or administration (as of December 2024), and can act as a single point of contact for clients looking to create, trade, hold, manage, service, distribute, or restructure investments. BNY Mellon's asset-management division manages about $2.0 trillion in assets.

Financial Insights: Bank of New York Mellon

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Bank of New York Mellon's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 7.84%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Financials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Bank of New York Mellon's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 23.74%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Bank of New York Mellon's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 3.03%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Bank of New York Mellon's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 0.27%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, Bank of New York Mellon adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for BK

Date Firm Action From To Feb 2022 Deutsche Bank Maintains Buy Feb 2022 Morgan Stanley Maintains Underweight Jan 2022 Seaport Global Maintains Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for BK

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.