What Analysts Are Saying About Banc of California Stock

8 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 2 5 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 2 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $15.94, with a high estimate of $19.00 and a low estimate of $13.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 4.84%.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Banc of California is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Brandon King Truist Securities Raises Hold $15.00 $13.00 Christopher Mcgratty Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Outperform $17.00 $18.00 Timur Braziler Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $15.00 $16.00 Brandon King Truist Securities Lowers Hold $13.00 $15.00 Gary Tenner DA Davidson Lowers Buy $17.50 $20.00 Andrew Terrell Stephens & Co. Lowers Equal-Weight $15.00 $16.00 Andrew Terrell Stephens & Co. Maintains Equal-Weight $16.00 $16.00 Matthew Clark Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $19.00 $20.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Banc of California. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Banc of California compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Banc of California's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Banc of California

Banc of California Inc is a financial holding company. It offers banking and financial services. The company's services include banking services, lending services, and private banking services. Its deposit and banking product and service offerings include checking, savings, money market, certificates of deposit, and retirement accounts. Lending activities are focused on providing financing to California's diverse private businesses, entrepreneurs, and communities, and loans are often secured by California commercial and residential real estate. The company has one reportable segment named Commercial banking.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Banc of California

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Banc of California's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 31 March, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -16.4% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Banc of California's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 8.09%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 0.72%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.06%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Banc of California's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 1.06. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

