What Analysts Are Saying About Baker Hughes Stock

4 analysts have shared their evaluations of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 1 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $42.0, a high estimate of $46.00, and a low estimate of $38.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 1.18%.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

A clear picture of Baker Hughes's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Saurabh Pant B of A Securities Lowers Buy $38.00 $40.00 Luke Lemoine Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $44.00 $45.00 Lloyd Byrne Jefferies Raises Buy $46.00 $45.00 Kurt Hallead Benchmark Maintains Buy $40.00 $40.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Baker Hughes. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Baker Hughes compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Baker Hughes's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Baker Hughes's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Baker Hughes analyst ratings.

Unveiling the Story Behind Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes is a global leader in oilfield services and oilfield equipment, with particularly strong presences in the artificial lift, specialty chemicals, and completions markets. It maintains modest exposure to offshore oil and gas production. The other half of its business focuses on industrial power generation, process solutions, and industrial asset management, with a high exposure to the liquid natural gas market specifically, as well as broader industrials end markets.

A Deep Dive into Baker Hughes's Financials

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Baker Hughes showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 12.28% as of 31 March, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Energy sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 7.09%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Baker Hughes's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 2.96%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Baker Hughes's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.23%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Baker Hughes's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.39.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for BKR

Date Firm Action From To Jan 2022 JP Morgan Downgrades Overweight Neutral Oct 2021 Stephens & Co. Maintains Overweight Oct 2021 Barclays Maintains Overweight

View More Analyst Ratings for BKR

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.