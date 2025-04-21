What Analysts Are Saying About Baidu Stock

Analysts' ratings for Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 5 analysts.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 1 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 1 1 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Baidu, revealing an average target of $110.0, a high estimate of $130.00, and a low estimate of $90.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 3.19% from the previous average price target of $106.60.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Baidu by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

| Analyst | Analyst Firm | Action Taken | Rating |Current Price Target| Prior Price Target | |--------------------|--------------------|---------------|---------------|--------------------|--------------------| |Jiong Shao |Barclays |Lowers |Equal-Weight | $90.00|$95.00 | |Fawne Jiang |Benchmark |Maintains |Buy | $130.00|$130.00 | |James Lee |Mizuho |Raises |Outperform | $105.00|$95.00 | |Jiong Shao |Barclays |Raises |Equal-Weight | $95.00|$83.00 | |Fawne Jiang |Benchmark |Maintains |Buy | $130.00|$130.00 |

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Baidu. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Baidu's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Baidu's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Baidu analyst ratings.

Discovering Baidu: A Closer Look

Baidu is the largest internet search engine in China with over 50% share of the search engine market in 2024 per web analytics firm, Statcounter. The firm generated 72% of core revenue from online marketing services from its search engine in 2023. Outside its search engine, Baidu is a technology-driven company and its other major growth initiatives are artificial intelligence cloud, video streaming services, voice recognition technology, and autonomous driving.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Baidu

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3M period, Baidu faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -2.37% in revenue growth as of 31 December, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Communication Services sector.

Net Margin: Baidu's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 13.49%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Baidu's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 1.76%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Baidu's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.09%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Baidu's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.3.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

