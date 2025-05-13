What Analysts Are Saying About Axogen Stock

6 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Axogen (NASDAQ:AXGN) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 3 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 3 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Axogen, presenting an average target of $26.0, a high estimate of $30.00, and a low estimate of $24.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 10.17% increase from the previous average price target of $23.60.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The standing of Axogen among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Caitlin Cronin Canaccord Genuity Lowers Buy $24.00 $26.00 Frank Takkinen Lake Street Announces Buy $30.00 - Ross Osborn Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $24.00 $24.00 David Turkaly Citizens Capital Markets Maintains Market Outperform $26.00 $26.00 Caitlin Cronin Canaccord Genuity Raises Buy $26.00 $22.00 Constantine Davides Citizens Capital Markets Raises Market Outperform $26.00 $20.00

Key Insights:

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Axogen. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Axogen compared to the broader market.

Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Axogen compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Axogen's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Axogen's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Axogen

Axogen Inc is engaged in the science, development, and commercialization of technologies for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair. The company provides clinically, economically effective repair solutions for surgeons and health care providers. Its products include Avance Nerve Graft, Axoguard Nerve Connector, Axoguard Nerve Protector, Axoguard Nerve Cap and Avive Soft Tissue Membrane. It also offers an Axotouch Two-Point Discriminator used to measure the innervation density of any surface area of the skin. Its products are available in the United States, Canada, Germany, the United Kingdom, Spain, South Korea, and several other countries.

Breaking Down Axogen's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: Axogen's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 15.1%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Axogen's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 0.91%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Axogen's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 0.44%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Axogen's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 0.23% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, Axogen adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

