What Analysts Are Saying About AVITA Medical Stock

During the last three months, 7 analysts shared their evaluations of AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 6 1 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 3 1 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for AVITA Medical, presenting an average target of $22.0, a high estimate of $25.00, and a low estimate of $14.00. This current average has decreased by 4.35% from the previous average price target of $23.00.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

A clear picture of AVITA Medical's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jason Kolbert D. Boral Capital Maintains Buy $22.00 $22.00 Jason Kolbert D. Boral Capital Lowers Buy $22.00 $25.00 Jason Kolbert D. Boral Capital Maintains Buy $25.00 $25.00 Brooks O'Neil Lake Street Lowers Buy $14.00 $20.00 Jason Kolbert D. Boral Capital Maintains Buy $25.00 $25.00 Ross Osborn Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $21.00 $21.00 Jason Kolbert D. Boral Capital Announces Buy $25.00 -

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to AVITA Medical. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of AVITA Medical compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into AVITA Medical's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind AVITA Medical

Avita is a single product company. Its RECELL system is an innovative burn treatment device which creates Spray-on Skin from a small skin sample within 30 minutes, thus avoiding or reducing the need for skin grafts. It's approved for the treatment of adult patients in the US with paediatric clinical trials and expanded indications in soft-tissue reconstruction and vitiligo underway. It is currently in roll-out across the approximately 136 US burn centers. Despite having product approval in Australia, Europe, Canada, and China, Avita is not actively marketing in those territories and focussing instead on the US region. However, it is expected to launch in Japan via distribution partner Cosmotec in second-half fiscal 2022. Avita is domiciled, and has its primary listing, in the US.

Key Indicators: AVITA Medical's Financial Health

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: AVITA Medical's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 29.67%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: AVITA Medical's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of -62.96%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): AVITA Medical's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -138.57%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): AVITA Medical's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -14.42%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: AVITA Medical's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 10.22. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

