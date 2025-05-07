What Analysts Are Saying About Avient Stock

5 analysts have shared their evaluations of Avient (NYSE:AVNT) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 3 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 1 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Avient and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $48.4, accompanied by a high estimate of $56.00 and a low estimate of $39.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 2.22%.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Avient. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Michael Sison Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $42.00 $39.00 Michael Sison Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $39.00 $55.00 Matthew Harrison Seaport Global Announces Buy $56.00 - Michael Sison Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $55.00 $59.00 David Huang Deutsche Bank Raises Buy $50.00 $45.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Avient. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Avient. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Avient compared to the broader market.

Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Avient compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Avient's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

For valuable insights into Avient's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Avient analyst ratings.

About Avient

Avient Corp manufactures and sells various chemical and plastic-based products to designers and plastic processors. The firm operates in two segments: Color, Additives and Inks, and Specialty Engineered Materials. The company's product portfolio includes concentrated color and ink blends, plastic resins, and various specialized polymer materials used in industries such as food packaging, construction, transportation, cosmetics, and healthcare. The color, additives, & ink segment and the distribution segment together generate a vast majority of revenue. More than half of the total revenue is derived from the United States.

Avient's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Avient showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 3.82% as of 31 December, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Materials sector.

Net Margin: Avient's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 6.47%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Avient's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 2.07%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Avient's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.81%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, Avient adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

