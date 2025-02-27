What Analysts Are Saying About AvidXchange Holdings Stock

In the latest quarter, 11 analysts provided ratings for AvidXchange Holdings (NASDAQ:AVDX), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 2 7 0 2 Last 30D 0 1 5 0 1 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 1 0 1

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $9.59, along with a high estimate of $13.00 and a low estimate of $7.00. A decline of 11.69% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive AvidXchange Holdings is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Andrew Bauch Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $8.00 $10.00 Will Nance Goldman Sachs Lowers Sell $7.00 $9.50 Rufus Hone BMO Capital Lowers Market Perform $7.50 $11.00 David Koning Baird Lowers Outperform $12.00 $14.00 James Faucette Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $8.00 $11.00 Sanjay Sakhrani Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Market Perform $8.00 $11.00 Tien-Tsin Huang JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $9.00 $10.00 Sanjay Sakhrani Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Market Perform $11.00 $12.00 Sanjay Sakhrani Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Market Perform $12.00 $10.00 Josh Beck Keybanc Raises Overweight $13.00 $12.00 Will Nance Goldman Sachs Raises Sell $10.00 $9.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to AvidXchange Holdings. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of AvidXchange Holdings compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for AvidXchange Holdings's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Capture valuable insights into AvidXchange Holdings's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on AvidXchange Holdings analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-capstock newsand performance you can start by tracking it here.

About AvidXchange Holdings

AvidXchange Holdings Inc is a provider of AP automation software and payment solutions for middle-market businesses and their suppliers. It generates the majority of its sales from Payment revenue followed by Software revenue and Services revenue. The company generates revenue in the United States.

A Deep Dive into AvidXchange Holdings's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, AvidXchange Holdings showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 14.28% as of 30 September, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 3.59%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): AvidXchange Holdings's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 0.59%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): AvidXchange Holdings's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 0.2%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: AvidXchange Holdings's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.12.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for AVDX

Date Firm Action From To Mar 2022 Deutsche Bank Maintains Buy Mar 2022 Credit Suisse Maintains Outperform Mar 2022 Piper Sandler Maintains Overweight

View More Analyst Ratings for AVDX

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.