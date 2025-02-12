What Analysts Are Saying About AutoNation Stock

In the last three months, 6 analysts have published ratings on AutoNation (NYSE:AN), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 0 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 2 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $191.33, a high estimate of $200.00, and a low estimate of $170.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 4.74% increase from the previous average price target of $182.67.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive AutoNation is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Colin Langan Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $194.00 $170.00 Jeff Lick Stephens & Co. Raises Equal-Weight $200.00 $195.00 Jeff Lick Stephens & Co. Raises Equal-Weight $195.00 $192.00 Colin Langan Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $170.00 $169.00 Glenn Chin Seaport Global Raises Buy $200.00 $180.00 Ali Faghri Guggenheim Lowers Buy $189.00 $190.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to AutoNation. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of AutoNation compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of AutoNation's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Capture valuable insights into AutoNation's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on AutoNation analyst ratings.

Delving into AutoNation's Background

AutoNation is the second largest automotive dealer in the United States, with 2023 revenue of about $27 billion and over 250 dealerships, plus 53 collision centers. The firm also has 23 AutoNation USA used-vehicle stores, a captive lender, four auction sites, and three parts distributors all across 21 states primarily in Sunbelt metropolitan areas. New-vehicle sales account for nearly half of revenue; the company also sells used vehicles, parts, and repair services as well as auto financing. The company (formerly Republic Industries) spun off its waste management unit (Republic Services) in 1999 and its car rental businesses (ANC Rental) in 2000. Wayne Huizenga founded the company in the 1990s to bring the rollup acquisition strategy to auto retailing, which has proved to be a smart move.

Key Indicators: AutoNation's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Revenue Challenges: AutoNation's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 30 September, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -4.45%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: AutoNation's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 2.82% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): AutoNation's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 8.16%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): AutoNation's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 1.44%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: AutoNation's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 3.69, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for AN

Date Firm Action From To Mar 2022 Morgan Stanley Maintains Equal-Weight Jan 2022 Wells Fargo Initiates Coverage On Overweight Nov 2021 Morgan Stanley Maintains Equal-Weight

View More Analyst Ratings for AN

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.