What Analysts Are Saying About Artivion Stock

4 analysts have shared their evaluations of Artivion (NYSE:AORT) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 1 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 1 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Artivion, revealing an average target of $31.75, a high estimate of $33.00, and a low estimate of $30.00. This current average represents a 3.79% decrease from the previous average price target of $33.00.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

The perception of Artivion by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Mike Matson Needham Maintains Buy $32.00 $32.00 Daniel Stauder Citizens Capital Markets Maintains Market Outperform $33.00 $33.00 Rick Wise Stifel Lowers Buy $30.00 $33.00 Mike Matson Needham Lowers Buy $32.00 $34.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Artivion. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Artivion. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Artivion compared to the broader market.

Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Artivion compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Artivion's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Artivion's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Artivion

Artivion Inc offers cardiac and vascular surgeons a suite of aortic-centric solutions. The company's products include Aortic Heart Valve, Mitral Heart Valve, Aortic Allograft, Pulmonary Human Heart Valve, Pulmonary Patch, and Surgical Adhesive among others. The company's has two reportable segments: Medical Devices and Preservation Services. The Medical Devices segment includes revenues from sales of aortic stent grafts, surgical sealants, On-X products, and other product revenues. The Preservation Services segment includes services revenues from the preservation of cardiac and vascular implantable human tissues. Company operates in North America, EMEA. LATAM, APAC. Maximum revenue is from North America.

Artivion: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Artivion's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 3.88%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of -16.91%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Artivion's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of -5.66%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Artivion's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -2.07% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.31, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

