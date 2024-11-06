What Analysts Are Saying About Aris Water Solutions Stock

In the latest quarter, 4 analysts provided ratings for Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 1 1 0 0 Last 30D 2 1 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $23.5, a high estimate of $26.00, and a low estimate of $21.00. Marking an increase of 21.26%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $19.38.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

A clear picture of Aris Water Solutions's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Selman Akyol Stifel Raises Buy $26.00 $20.00 John Mackay Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $21.00 $18.50 Samantha Hoh Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $25.00 $20.00 Dan Walk JP Morgan Raises Neutral $22.00 $19.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Aris Water Solutions. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Aris Water Solutions compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Aris Water Solutions's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Aris Water Solutions's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Delving into Aris Water Solutions's Background

Aris Water Solutions Inc is an environmental infrastructure and solutions company that helps customers reduce their water and carbon footprints. It has two primary revenue streams. The Produced Water Handling business gathers, transports, and, unless recycled, handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. The Water Solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store and recycle produced water.

Aris Water Solutions: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Aris Water Solutions's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 11.07%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Aris Water Solutions's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 6.67%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Aris Water Solutions's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 2.21%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.54%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Aris Water Solutions's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 1.32, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

