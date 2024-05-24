What Analysts Are Saying About Ardelyx Stock

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 5 analysts have published ratings on Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) in the last three months.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 4 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $14.4, a high estimate of $15.00, and a low estimate of $14.00. Marking an increase of 8.03%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $13.33.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The standing of Ardelyx among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Laura Chico Wedbush Maintains Outperform $15.00 - Yigal Nochomovitz Citigroup Raises Buy $14.00 $13.00 Laura Chico Wedbush Raises Outperform $15.00 $14.00 Laura Chico Wedbush Raises Outperform $14.00 $13.00 Roanna Ruiz Leerink Partners Announces Outperform $14.00 -

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Ardelyx. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Ardelyx compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Ardelyx's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Ardelyx's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

About Ardelyx

Ardelyx Inc is a biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of innovative, first-in-class medicines that meet significant unmet medical needs. The company has a proprietary drug discovery and design platform. Its lead product candidate is tenapanor, which aims to reduce the absorption of dietary sodium and phosphorus for the treatment of kidney disease, irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, and hyperphosphatemia in patients with dialysis.

A Deep Dive into Ardelyx's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Ardelyx's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 304.81%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Ardelyx's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -57.62%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -16.69%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Ardelyx's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -8.29%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Ardelyx's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.7, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

