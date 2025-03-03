What Analysts Are Saying About Apple Stock

In the latest quarter, 25 analysts provided ratings for Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 10 9 1 4 1 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 9 6 1 4 1 3M Ago 1 2 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Apple, revealing an average target of $257.56, a high estimate of $325.00, and a low estimate of $183.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 1.0% from the previous average price target of $255.02.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Apple. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Daniel Ives Wedbush Maintains Outperform $325.00 $325.00 Atif Malik Citigroup Raises Buy $275.00 $255.00 Laura Martin Needham Maintains Buy $260.00 $260.00 Erik Woodring Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $275.00 $273.00 Amit Daryanani Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $260.00 $250.00 Wamsi Mohan B of A Securities Raises Buy $265.00 $253.00 Tim Long Barclays Raises Underweight $197.00 $183.00 Samik Chatterjee JP Morgan Raises Overweight $270.00 $260.00 Edison Lee Jefferies Raises Underperform $202.33 $200.75 Michael Ng Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $294.00 $280.00 Barton Crockett Rosenblatt Maintains Buy $262.00 $262.00 Wamsi Mohan B of A Securities Lowers Buy $253.00 $256.00 Daniel Ives Wedbush Maintains Outperform $325.00 $325.00 Michael Ng Goldman Sachs Lowers Buy $280.00 $286.00 Tim Long Barclays Lowers Underweight $183.00 $184.00 Kyle Mcnealy Jefferies Lowers Underperform $200.75 $211.84 Ananda Baruah Loop Capital Announces Hold $230.00 - Samik Chatterjee JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $260.00 $265.00 Laura Martin Needham Maintains Buy $260.00 $260.00 Craig Moffett MoffettNathanson Lowers Sell $188.00 $202.00 Toni Sacconaghi Bernstein Raises Outperform $260.00 $240.00 Wamsi Mohan B of A Securities Maintains Buy $256.00 $256.00 Daniel Ives Wedbush Raises Outperform $325.00 $300.00 Erik Woodring Morgan Stanley Maintains Overweight $273.00 $273.00 Laura Martin Needham Maintains Buy $260.00 $260.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Apple. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Apple compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Apple's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Apple's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Delving into Apple's Background

Apple is among the largest companies in the world, with a broad portfolio of hardware and software products targeted at consumers and businesses. Apple's iPhone makes up a majority of the firm sales, and Apple's other products like Mac, iPad, and Watch are designed around the iPhone as the focal point of an expansive software ecosystem. Apple has progressively worked to add new applications, like streaming video, subscription bundles, and augmented reality. The firm designs its own software and semiconductors while working with subcontractors like Foxconn and TSMC to build its products and chips. Slightly less than half of Apple's sales come directly through its flagship stores, with a majority of sales coming indirectly through partnerships and distribution.

Financial Insights: Apple

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Apple's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 3.95% as of 31 December, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Apple's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 29.23% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Apple's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 58.74%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 10.25%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, Apple faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

