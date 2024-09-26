What Analysts Are Saying About AnaptysBio Stock

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 7 analysts have published ratings on AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) in the last three months.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 3 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated AnaptysBio and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $54.43, accompanied by a high estimate of $75.00 and a low estimate of $30.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $45.00, the current average has increased by 20.96%.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive AnaptysBio is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target David Nierengarten Wedbush Maintains Outperform $42.00 $42.00 John Lee Truist Securities Raises Hold $30.00 $20.00 Emily Bodnar HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $55.00 $55.00 Anupam Rama JP Morgan Raises Overweight $75.00 $69.00 Emily Bodnar HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $55.00 $55.00 Emily Bodnar HC Wainwright & Co. Announces Buy $55.00 - Anupam Rama JP Morgan Raises Overweight $69.00 $29.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to AnaptysBio. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of AnaptysBio compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for AnaptysBio's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into AnaptysBio's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Get to Know AnaptysBio Better

AnaptysBio Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. The company is focused on developing antibody product candidates for unmet medical needs in inflammation and immuno-oncology. The company is developing immune cell modulating antibodies, including two wholly owned checkpoint agonists in clinical-stage development, for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; rosnilimab, our PD-1 agonist in a Phase 2b trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and a Phase 2 trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe ulcerative colitis (UC); and ANB032, our BTLA agonist, in a Phase 2b trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis (AD).

Unraveling the Financial Story of AnaptysBio

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: AnaptysBio's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 217.08%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: AnaptysBio's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -425.3% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): AnaptysBio's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -161.85%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): AnaptysBio's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -11.2%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 1.72.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

