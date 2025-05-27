What Analysts Are Saying About Amphenol Stock

In the last three months, 11 analysts have published ratings on Amphenol (NYSE:APH), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 7 3 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 6 3 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Amphenol, presenting an average target of $82.36, a high estimate of $100.00, and a low estimate of $70.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $80.82, the current average has increased by 1.91%.

A clear picture of Amphenol's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Asiya Merchant Citigroup Raises Buy $100.00 $85.00 Joe Giordano TD Securities Raises Hold $70.00 $63.00 Mark Delaney Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $80.00 $72.00 Chris Snyder UBS Raises Buy $85.00 $78.00 Asiya Merchant Citigroup Raises Buy $85.00 $75.00 Samik Chatterjee JP Morgan Raises Overweight $91.00 $85.00 Luke Junk Baird Raises Outperform $85.00 $73.00 Samik Chatterjee JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $85.00 $90.00 Asiya Merchant Citigroup Lowers Buy $75.00 $89.00 Chris Snyder UBS Lowers Buy $78.00 $90.00 Mark Delaney Goldman Sachs Lowers Buy $72.00 $89.00

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Amphenol. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Amphenol compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Amphenol's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Delving into Amphenol's Background

Amphenol is a global supplier of connectors, sensors, and interconnect systems. Amphenol holds the second-largest connector market share globally and sells into the end markets of automotive, broadband, commercial air, industrial, IT and data communications, military, mobile devices, and mobile networks. Amphenol is diversified geographically, with operations in 40 countries.

Amphenol: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Amphenol displayed positive results in 3M. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 47.74%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 15.34%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 7.34%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 3.33%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Amphenol's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 0.7. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

