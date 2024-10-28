What Analysts Are Saying About Americold Realty Trust Stock

During the last three months, 7 analysts shared their evaluations of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 3 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 3 2 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Americold Realty Trust and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $30.29, accompanied by a high estimate of $34.00 and a low estimate of $25.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 7.07% increase from the previous average price target of $28.29.

The standing of Americold Realty Trust among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Anthony Powell Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $28.00 $25.00 Samir Khanal Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $34.00 $33.00 Blaine Heck Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $30.00 $24.00 Greg McGinniss Scotiabank Raises Sector Outperform $31.00 $30.00 Ki Bin Kim Truist Securities Raises Buy $33.00 $31.00 Anthony Powell Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $25.00 $26.00 David Rodgers Baird Raises Outperform $31.00 $29.00

Americold Realty Trust Inc is the world's second-largest owner and operator of temperature-controlled warehouses behind privately held Lineage Logistics. The Atlanta, Georgia-based firm owns and operates approximately 245 temperature-controlled warehouses, spanning 1.5 billion cubic feet. In 2022, the firm derived more than 80% of its revenue from the United States but also has sizable operations in Europe, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. Americold supplements its core business by providing supply management and transportation services to its various customers. It operates as a real estate investment trust.

Breaking Down Americold Realty Trust's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Americold Realty Trust's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 1.75% as of 30 June, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: Americold Realty Trust's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -9.7%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -1.82%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Americold Realty Trust's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.82%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Americold Realty Trust's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 1.04, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

