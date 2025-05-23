What Analysts Are Saying About American Well Stock

4 analysts have shared their evaluations of American Well (NYSE:AMWL) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $8.12, a high estimate of $9.00, and a low estimate of $7.50. A decline of 26.18% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive American Well. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jessica Tassan Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $8.00 $10.00 Kevin Caliendo UBS Lowers Neutral $9.00 $12.00 David Grossman Stifel Lowers Hold $8.00 $10.00 Jailendra Singh Truist Securities Lowers Hold $7.50 $12.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to American Well. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of American Well compared to the broader market.

Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of American Well compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of American Well's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

To gain a panoramic view of American Well's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

About American Well

American Well Corp is a telehealth company enabling digital delivery of care for its customers. Its platform, Amwell, digital care delivery solution that equips health systems, health plans, government, and innovator clients with the tools to enable new models of care for their patients and members enabling care delivery across the full healthcare continuum - from primary and urgent care in the home to high acuity specialty consults, such as telestroke and telepsychiatry, in the hospital. It provides both on-demand and scheduled consultations. Its Health Plan Programs include Virtual Primary Care, Musculoskeletal Care, Dermatology Care, and Chronic Care among others.

Financial Milestones: American Well's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, American Well showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 12.28% as of 31 March, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: American Well's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of -27.99%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): American Well's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -6.25% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): American Well's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -4.37%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: American Well's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.02, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

