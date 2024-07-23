What Analysts Are Saying About American Intl Gr Stock

Ratings for American Intl Gr (NYSE:AIG) were provided by 12 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 3 8 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 4 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 3 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $84.58, a high estimate of $93.00, and a low estimate of $78.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 0.89% from the previous average price target of $83.83.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive American Intl Gr. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Michael Ward Citigroup Lowers Buy $87.00 $89.00 Joshua Shanker B of A Securities Lowers Neutral $81.00 $84.00 Jimmy Bhullar JP Morgan Raises Neutral $93.00 $80.00 Michael Phillips Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $80.00 $82.00 Scott Heleniak RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $87.00 $87.00 Meyer Shields Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Maintains Outperform $87.00 $87.00 David Motemaden Evercore ISI Group Lowers In-Line $78.00 $81.00 Joshua Shanker B of A Securities Raises Neutral $84.00 $82.00 Vikram Gandhi HSBC Announces Hold $86.00 $86.00 Michael Zaremski BMO Capital Raises Outperform $89.00 $88.00 Elyse Greenspan Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $82.00 $80.00 David Motemaden Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $81.00 $80.00

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to American Intl Gr. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of American Intl Gr compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of American Intl Gr's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of American Intl Gr's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on American Intl Gr analyst ratings.

About American Intl Gr

American International Group is one of the largest insurance and financial services firms in the world and has a global footprint. It operates through a wide range of subsidiaries that provide property, casualty, and life insurance. The company recently spun off its life insurance operations (Corebridge), but still retains a majority stake.

American Intl Gr: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, American Intl Gr showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 14.06% as of 31 March, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: American Intl Gr's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 9.48%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): American Intl Gr's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 2.71%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): American Intl Gr's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.22%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: American Intl Gr's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 0.51. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

