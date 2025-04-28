What Analysts Are Saying About American Healthcare REIT Stock

American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR) underwent analysis by 5 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 4 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 3 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $35.4, a high estimate of $37.00, and a low estimate of $34.00. Observing a 4.89% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $33.75.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive American Healthcare REIT is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

| Analyst | Analyst Firm | Action Taken | Rating |Current Price Target| Prior Price Target | |--------------------|------------------------|---------------|-----------------|--------------------|--------------------| |Joe Dickstein |Jefferies |Announces |Buy | $37.00|- | |Austin Wurschmidt |Keybanc |Lowers |Overweight | $34.00|$35.00 | |Ronald Kamdem |Morgan Stanley |Raises |Overweight | $37.00|$36.00 | |Michael Carroll |RBC Capital |Maintains |Outperform | $34.00|$34.00 | |Aaron Hecht |Citizens Capital Markets|Raises |Market Outperform| $35.00|$30.00 |

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to American Healthcare REIT. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of American Healthcare REIT compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for American Healthcare REIT's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of American Healthcare REIT's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Delving into American Healthcare REIT's Background

American Healthcare REIT Inc is a healthcare-focused real estate investment trust. It owns a diversified portfolio of clinical healthcare real estate properties, focusing on medical office buildings, skilled nursing facilities, senior housing, hospitals, and other healthcare-related facilities. It has four reportable business segments: integrated senior health campuses, outpatient medical, triple-net leased properties and SHOP. It generates majority of its revenue through Integrated Senior Health Campuses segment.

Understanding the Numbers: American Healthcare REIT's Finances

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: American Healthcare REIT displayed positive results in 3M. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 12.47%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: American Healthcare REIT's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -5.85%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): American Healthcare REIT's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -1.42%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): American Healthcare REIT's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -0.69%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: American Healthcare REIT's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.83, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

