What Analysts Are Saying About American Eagle Outfitters Stock

Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) were provided by 4 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 0 3 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $26.75, with a high estimate of $34.00 and a low estimate of $23.00. Experiencing a 2.73% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $27.50.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The perception of American Eagle Outfitters by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jay Sole UBS Lowers Buy $34.00 $35.00 Jonna Kim TD Cowen Lowers Hold $23.00 $25.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Market Perform $25.00 $25.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Market Perform $25.00 $25.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to American Eagle Outfitters. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of American Eagle Outfitters compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of American Eagle Outfitters's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters Inc is a specialty retailer. The company is engaged in the retail of apparel and accessories with company stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Hong Kong. The Company leases all store premises, regional distribution facilities, some of its office space, and certain information technology and office equipment. American Eagle also has its online business. It operates in two segments: American Eagle and Aerie. The majority of its revenue comes from its primary brand, American Eagle, which offers an assortment of specialty apparel, accessories, and personal care products for women and men. Geographically, it generates the vast majority of its revenue from the United States.

American Eagle Outfitters: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: American Eagle Outfitters's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 April, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 5.82%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: American Eagle Outfitters's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 5.92%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): American Eagle Outfitters's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 3.88%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): American Eagle Outfitters's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.9%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: American Eagle Outfitters's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.75, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

