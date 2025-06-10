What Analysts Are Saying About Amentum Holdings Stock

In the preceding three months, 5 analysts have released ratings for Amentum Holdings (NYSE:AMTM), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 0 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $24.6, with a high estimate of $30.00 and a low estimate of $21.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 7.17% lower than the prior average price target of $26.50.

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Amentum Holdings by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Mariana Perez Mora B of A Securities Announces Neutral $24.00 - Ken Herbert RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $24.00 $22.00 Andre Madrid BTIG Announces Buy $30.00 - Tobey Sommer Truist Securities Lowers Buy $24.00 $31.00 Noah Poponak Goldman Sachs Announces Neutral $21.00 -

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Amentum Holdings. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Amentum Holdings's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Delving into Amentum Holdings's Background

Amentum Holdings Inc is engaged in engineering and technology solutions. The United States and its allies trust it to address their technical and complex scientific, security, and sustainability challenges.

Amentum Holdings's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Amentum Holdings's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 70.21% as of 31 March, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Amentum Holdings's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 0.11%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Amentum Holdings's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 0.09%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Amentum Holdings's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 0.03%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Amentum Holdings's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 1.06, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

