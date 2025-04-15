What Analysts Are Saying About Amentum Holdings Stock

4 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Amentum Holdings (NYSE:AMTM) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 0 2 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Amentum Holdings, revealing an average target of $24.75, a high estimate of $30.00, and a low estimate of $21.00. This current average represents a 10.0% decrease from the previous average price target of $27.50.

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Amentum Holdings. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

| Analyst | Analyst Firm | Action Taken | Rating |Current Price Target| Prior Price Target | |--------------------|--------------------|---------------|---------------|--------------------|--------------------| |Andre Madrid |BTIG |Announces |Buy | $30.00|- | |Tobey Sommer |Truist Securities |Lowers |Buy | $24.00|$31.00 | |Noah Poponak |Goldman Sachs |Announces |Neutral | $21.00|- | |Ken Herbert |RBC Capital |Maintains |Sector Perform | $24.00|$24.00 |

Key Insights:

Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Amentum Holdings compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Amentum Holdings's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

For valuable insights into Amentum Holdings's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Amentum Holdings analyst ratings.

Discovering Amentum Holdings: A Closer Look

Amentum Holdings Inc is engaged in engineering and technology solutions. The United States and its allies trust it to address their technical and complex scientific, security, and sustainability challenges.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Amentum Holdings

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: Amentum Holdings displayed positive results in 3M. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 72.26%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 0.35%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 0.27%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Amentum Holdings's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.1%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, Amentum Holdings adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

