What Analysts Are Saying About Alpine Income Property Tr Stock

In the latest quarter, 4 analysts provided ratings for Alpine Income Property Tr (NYSE:PINE), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 0 0 0 0 Last 30D 2 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $20.0, with a high estimate of $22.00 and a low estimate of $18.75. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 3.33%.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

The standing of Alpine Income Property Tr among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

| Analyst | Analyst Firm | Action Taken | Rating |Current Price Target| Prior Price Target | |--------------------|--------------------|---------------|---------------|--------------------|--------------------| |Jason Weaver |Jones Trading |Lowers |Buy | $20.00|$22.00 | |Simon Yarmak |Stifel |Lowers |Buy | $18.75|$19.25 | |Simon Yarmak |Stifel |Lowers |Buy | $19.25|$19.50 | |Jason Weaver |Jones Trading |Maintains |Buy | $22.00|$22.00 |

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Alpine Income Property Tr. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Alpine Income Property Tr. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Alpine Income Property Tr compared to the broader market.

Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Alpine Income Property Tr compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Alpine Income Property Tr's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Alpine Income Property Tr's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Discovering Alpine Income Property Tr: A Closer Look

Alpine Income Property Trust Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality portfolio of commercial net lease properties in the United States. The company's portfolio predominantly comprises single-tenant retail properties located in or near metropolitan statistical areas, or MSAs. It operates in two business segments: income properties, which derive maximum revenue, and commercial loans and investments.

Alpine Income Property Tr: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Alpine Income Property Tr's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 19.08%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: Alpine Income Property Tr's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -6.95%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of -0.38%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Alpine Income Property Tr's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -0.16%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, Alpine Income Property Tr adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

