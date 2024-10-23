What Analysts Are Saying About Alexandria Real Estate Stock

7 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Alexandria Real Estate (NYSE:ARE) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 1 6 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 2 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 2 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Alexandria Real Estate and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $125.57, accompanied by a high estimate of $130.00 and a low estimate of $120.00. Experiencing a 6.19% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $133.86.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Alexandria Real Estate by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Richard Anderson Wedbush Lowers Neutral $120.00 $130.00 Steve Sakwa Evercore ISI Group Lowers In-Line $124.00 $129.00 Nick Joseph Citigroup Lowers Neutral $125.00 $130.00 Steve Sakwa Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $127.00 $126.00 Michael Carroll RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $130.00 $135.00 Peter Abramowitz Jefferies Lowers Hold $127.00 $136.00 Jeffrey Spector B of A Securities Lowers Neutral $126.00 $151.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Alexandria Real Estate. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Alexandria Real Estate compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Alexandria Real Estate's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Alexandria Real Estate's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Alexandria Real Estate analyst ratings.

Delving into Alexandria Real Estate's Background

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust (REIT). It is engaged in the business of providing space for lease to life science, agtech, and technology tenants. The company has established a significant market presence in key locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle. Alexandria has a longstanding and proven track record of developing Class A properties clustered in urban life science, agtech, and technology campuses that provide tenants with highly dynamic and collaborative environments. Alexandria also provides strategic capital to transformative life science, agtech, and technology companies through venture capital platform.

A Deep Dive into Alexandria Real Estate's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Alexandria Real Estate's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 7.4%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: Alexandria Real Estate's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 5.6%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Alexandria Real Estate's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 0.23%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.11%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.7.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for ARE

Date Firm Action From To Mar 2022 RBC Capital Maintains Sector Perform Mar 2022 National Bank Of Canada Downgrades Outperform Sector Perform Aug 2021 RBC Capital Maintains Outperform

View More Analyst Ratings for ARE

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.