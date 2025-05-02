What Analysts Are Saying About Airbnb Stock

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 22 analysts have published ratings on Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) in the last three months.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 6 3 9 4 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 0 3 3 0 2M Ago 2 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 2 2 5 1 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $153.14, a high estimate of $200.00, and a low estimate of $100.00. This current average reflects an increase of 3.25% from the previous average price target of $148.32.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The standing of Airbnb among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Tom White DA Davidson Lowers Buy $155.00 $170.00 Stephen Ju UBS Lowers Neutral $138.00 $160.00 Thomas Champion Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $132.00 $145.00 Michael Graham Canaccord Genuity Lowers Buy $180.00 $190.00 Brian Nowak Morgan Stanley Raises Underweight $130.00 $125.00 Deepak Mathivanan Cantor Fitzgerald Lowers Underweight $101.00 $130.00 Doug Anmuth JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $115.00 $160.00 Ken Gawrelski Wells Fargo Lowers Underweight $100.00 $134.00 Colin Sebastian Baird Lowers Outperform $160.00 $175.00 Patrick Scholes Truist Securities Lowers Hold $112.00 $123.00 Ivan Feinseth Tigress Financial Raises Buy $200.00 $195.00 John Colantuoni Jefferies Raises Buy $185.00 $165.00 Shyam Patil Susquehanna Raises Positive $200.00 $160.00 Stephen Ju UBS Raises Neutral $160.00 $143.00 Naved Khan B. Riley Securities Raises Neutral $145.00 $131.00 Daniel Kurnos Benchmark Raises Buy $178.00 $150.00 Michael Graham Canaccord Genuity Raises Buy $190.00 $165.00 Tom White DA Davidson Raises Neutral $170.00 $131.00 Justin Post B of A Securities Raises Neutral $170.00 $151.00 Mario Lu Barclays Raises Underweight $120.00 $110.00 Eric Sheridan Goldman Sachs Raises Neutral $153.00 $110.00 Colin Sebastian Baird Raises Outperform $175.00 $140.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Airbnb. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Airbnb. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Airbnb compared to the broader market.

Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Airbnb compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Airbnb's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Airbnb's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Airbnb analyst ratings.

Discovering Airbnb: A Closer Look

Started in 2008, Airbnb is the world's largest online alternative accommodation travel agency; it also offers booking services for boutique hotels and experiences. Airbnb's platform offered over 8 million active accommodation listings as of Dec. 31, 2024. Listings from the company's 5 million-plus hosts are spread over almost every country in the world. In 2024, 45% of revenue was from North America, 37% from Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, 9% from Latin America, and 9% from Asia-Pacific. Transaction fees for online bookings account for all its revenue.

Breaking Down Airbnb's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Revenue Growth: Airbnb's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 11.81%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 18.59%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 5.46%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.14%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, Airbnb adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for ABNB

Date Firm Action From To May 2025 B. Riley Securities Maintains Neutral Neutral May 2025 Wedbush Downgrades Outperform Neutral May 2025 Benchmark Maintains Buy Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for ABNB

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provideinvestment advice All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.