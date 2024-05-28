What Analysts Are Saying About Airbnb Stock

In the last three months, 18 analysts have published ratings on Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 1 11 1 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 0 6 0 0 2M Ago 3 0 2 1 0 3M Ago 0 0 3 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $160.0, along with a high estimate of $200.00 and a low estimate of $127.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 7.26% increase from the previous average price target of $149.17.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The standing of Airbnb among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Scott Devitt Wedbush Raises Outperform $165.00 $160.00 Doug Anmuth JP Morgan Raises Neutral $145.00 $140.00 Ronald Josey Citigroup Lowers Buy $167.00 $170.00 Kevin Kopelman TD Cowen Lowers Buy $170.00 $180.00 Raymond Liu HSBC Announces Hold $156.00 - Brian Pitz BMO Capital Raises Market Perform $151.00 $135.00 Tom White DA Davidson Maintains Neutral $145.00 $145.00 Scott Devitt Wedbush Maintains Neutral $160.00 - Thomas Champion Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $155.00 $145.00 James Lee Mizuho Raises Buy $200.00 $150.00 Scott Devitt Wedbush Maintains Neutral $160.00 - Daniel Kurnos Benchmark Announces Buy $190.00 - Ivan Feinseth Tigress Financial Raises Buy $195.00 $185.00 Naved Khan B. Riley Securities Announces Neutral $150.00 - Ken Gawrelski Wells Fargo Raises Underweight $127.00 $107.00 Tom White DA Davidson Maintains Neutral $145.00 - Justin Post B of A Securities Raises Neutral $168.00 $155.00 Patrick Scholes Truist Securities Raises Hold $131.00 $118.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Airbnb. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Airbnb compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Airbnb's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Airbnb's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Airbnb

Started in 2008, Airbnb is the world's largest online alternative accommodation travel agency, also offering booking services for boutique hotels and experiences. Airbnb's platform offered 7.7 million active accommodation listings as of Dec. 31, 2023. Listings from the company's over 5 million hosts are spread over almost every country in the world. In 2023, 50% of revenue was from the North American region. Transaction fees for online bookings account for all its revenue.

Breaking Down Airbnb's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Airbnb's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 17.82% as of 31 March, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 12.32%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Airbnb's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 3.29%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Airbnb's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.17%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Airbnb's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.26.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

