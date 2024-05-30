What Analysts Are Saying About AG Mortgage IT Stock

Throughout the last three months, 5 analysts have evaluated AG Mortgage IT (NYSE:MITT), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 3 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $7.4, a high estimate of $8.00, and a low estimate of $7.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 0.95% from the previous average price target of $7.33.

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive AG Mortgage IT. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Trevor Cranston JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $7.50 $7.00 Bose George Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Market Perform $7.50 $7.00 Jason Weaver JonesTrading Maintains Buy $8.00 $8.00 Trevor Cranston JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $7.00 - Trevor Cranston JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $7.00 -

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to AG Mortgage IT. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of AG Mortgage IT compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of AG Mortgage IT's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into AG Mortgage IT's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

About AG Mortgage IT

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT). It focuses on investing in a diversified risk-adjusted portfolio of residential mortgage-related assets in the U.S. mortgage market. Its objective is to provide attractive risk-adjusted returns to its stockholders over the long-term through dividends and capital appreciation. It also focuses on investing in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) issued or guaranteed by a government sponsored enterprise.

Unraveling the Financial Story of AG Mortgage IT

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: AG Mortgage IT displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 March, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 28.86%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: AG Mortgage IT's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 65.25%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): AG Mortgage IT's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 5.2% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): AG Mortgage IT's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.26%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 18.26, AG Mortgage IT faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

Latest Ratings for MITT

Date Firm Action From To Nov 2021 JonesTrading Maintains Buy Nov 2021 JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform Nov 2021 BTIG Upgrades Sell Neutral

