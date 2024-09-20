What Analysts Are Saying About Acadia Healthcare Co Stock

In the preceding three months, 10 analysts have released ratings for Acadia Healthcare Co (NASDAQ:ACHC), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 2 8 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 5 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 3 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Acadia Healthcare Co, presenting an average target of $88.2, a high estimate of $94.00, and a low estimate of $75.00. Highlighting a 0.11% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $88.30.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Acadia Healthcare Co. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ben Hendrix RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $94.00 $94.00 Sarah James Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Neutral $90.00 $90.00 Sarah James Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Neutral $90.00 $90.00 Pito Chickering Deutsche Bank Raises Hold $75.00 $70.00 Sarah James Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Neutral $90.00 $90.00 Sarah James Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Neutral $90.00 $90.00 Andrew Mok Barclays Lowers Overweight $83.00 $89.00 Sarah James Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Neutral $90.00 $90.00 Sarah James Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Neutral $90.00 $90.00 Sarah James Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Neutral $90.00 $90.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Acadia Healthcare Co. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Acadia Healthcare Co compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Acadia Healthcare Co's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

To gain a panoramic view of Acadia Healthcare Co's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Acadia Healthcare Co analyst ratings.

All You Need to Know About Acadia Healthcare Co

Acadia Healthcare Co Inc acquires and develops behavioral healthcare facilities in the United States, United Kingdom, and Puerto Rico. Acute inpatient psychiatric facilities and specialty treatment facilities contribute the vast majority of Acadia's revenue in the United States. The U.S. facilities receive the major proportion of payments from Medicaid, with the second-largest proportion from commercial payors. In the United Kingdom, the majority of Acadia's revenue comes from its healthcare facilities, and virtually all of the payment received is from the National Health Service.

Acadia Healthcare Co: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Acadia Healthcare Co's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 8.85%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 9.86%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Acadia Healthcare Co's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.7%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Acadia Healthcare Co's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.4%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Acadia Healthcare Co's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.67.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for ACHC

Date Firm Action From To Mar 2022 Credit Suisse Maintains Outperform Mar 2022 SVB Leerink Maintains Outperform Nov 2021 Credit Suisse Maintains Outperform

View More Analyst Ratings for ACHC

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provideinvestment advice All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.