What Analyst Projections for Key Metrics Reveal About Yelp (YELP) Q1 Earnings

In its upcoming report, Yelp (YELP) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.31 per share, reflecting an increase of 55% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $352.02 million, representing a year-over-year increase of 5.8%.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted downward by 2.8% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Yelp metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net revenue- Advertising' will reach $335.97 million. The estimate points to a change of +5.8% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Net revenue- Other services' to reach $16.12 million. The estimate indicates a change of +6.6% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts expect 'Net revenue- Advertising revenue- Services' to come in at $219.77 million. The estimate indicates a change of +8.1% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net revenue- Advertising revenue- Restaurants, Retail & Other' reaching $115.50 million. The estimate indicates a change of +1% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Paying Advertising Locations' will reach 521.75 thousand. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 530 thousand in the same quarter of the previous year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Paying Advertising Locations - Restaurants, Retail & Other' of 264 thousand. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 278 thousand in the same quarter last year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Paying Advertising Locations - Services' will likely reach 256.67 thousand. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 252 thousand in the same quarter last year.



Over the past month, Yelp shares have recorded returns of -1.4% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.4% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), YELP will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period.

Yelp Inc. (YELP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.