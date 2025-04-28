What Analyst Projections for Key Metrics Reveal About W.W. Grainger (GWW) Q1 Earnings

Wall Street analysts expect W.W. Grainger (GWW) to post quarterly earnings of $9.46 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 1.7%. Revenues are expected to be $4.33 billion, up 2.4% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been an upward revision of 0.1% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific W.W. Grainger metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts predict that the 'Net Sales- High-Touch Solutions N.A.' will reach $3.44 billion. The estimate points to a change of +1.1% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net Sales- Endless Assortment' reaching $812.42 million. The estimate suggests a change of +8.2% year over year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net Sales- Other' will reach $80.91 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +2.4%.

Analysts expect 'Total Reported Growth' to come in at 2.9%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 3.5% in the same quarter of the previous year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Operating earnings (losses)- High-Touch Solutions N.A.' should arrive at $594.97 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $610 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Operating earnings (losses)- Endless Assortment' at $68.83 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $59 million in the same quarter last year.



View all Key Company Metrics for W.W. Grainger here>>>



Over the past month, shares of W.W. Grainger have returned +4% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4.3% change. Currently, GWW carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future.

