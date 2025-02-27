What Analyst Projections for Key Metrics Reveal About W&T (WTI) Q4 Earnings

The upcoming report from W&T Offshore (WTI) is expected to reveal quarterly loss of $0.18 per share, indicating a decline of 200% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $128.77 million, representing a decrease of 2.7% year over year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone an upward revision of 30.8% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific W&T metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- NGLs' at $6.55 million. The estimate indicates a change of -4.4% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- Natural gas' will reach $34.05 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +15.8%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- Oil' will reach $86.31 million. The estimate suggests a change of -8.3% year over year.

Analysts expect 'Average daily equivalent sales per day' to come in at 33,260.05 Boe/d. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 34,100 Boe/d.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net sales volumes - Natural Gas' of 9,279.68 MMcf. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 9,533 MMcf in the same quarter last year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net sales volumes - NGLs' should arrive at 272.30 MBBL. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 329 MBBL.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net sales volumes - Total oil and natural gas' reaching 3,059.95 MBoe. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 3,302 MBoe.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net sales volumes - Oil' will reach 1,240.87 MBBL. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 1,219 MBBL.

Analysts forecast 'Natural gas ($/Mcf) - Average realized sales prices (before the impact of derivative settlements)' to reach $2.98. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $3.08 in the same quarter last year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Oil ($/Bbl) - Average realized sales prices (before the impact of derivative settlements)' should come in at $69.92. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $77.17.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'NGLs ($/Bbl) - Average realized sales prices (before the impact of derivative settlements)' will likely reach $23.74. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $20.82.



Over the past month, shares of W&T have returned +0.6% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.2% change. Currently, WTI carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

