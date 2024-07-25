What Analyst Projections for Key Metrics Reveal About WSFS (WSFS) Q2 Earnings

The upcoming report from WSFS Financial (WSFS) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $1.04 per share, indicating a decline of 10.3% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $254.54 million, representing an increase of 2.3% year over year.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted downward by 1.4% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific WSFS metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts forecast 'Net Interest Margin' to reach 3.8%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 4.1%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Efficiency Ratio' will likely reach 59.0%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 56.7% in the same quarter last year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net Interest Income' reaching $174.89 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $181.84 million.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Total Non-Interest Income' will reach $79.64 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $66.87 million in the same quarter last year.



Over the past month, shares of WSFS have returned +23.7% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.3% change. Currently, WSFS carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future.

