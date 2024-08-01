What Analyst Projections for Key Metrics Reveal About Westlake (WLK) Q2 Earnings

The upcoming report from Westlake Chemical (WLK) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $1.90 per share, indicating a decline of 17.8% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $3.18 billion, representing a decrease of 2.3% year over year.

The current level reflects a downward revision of 3.9% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Westlake metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net external sales- Performance and Essential Materials' of $2.03 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -5.1% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Net external sales- Housing and Infrastructure Products' to reach $1.13 billion. The estimate points to a change of +1.1% from the year-ago quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net external sales- Performance and Essential Materials - Performance materials' at $1.20 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +5.7% year over year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net external sales- Performance and Essential Materials - Essential materials' reaching $820.02 million. The estimate suggests a change of -17.7% year over year.

Analysts predict that the 'Net external sales- Housing and Infrastructure Products - Housing products' will reach $915.90 million. The estimate points to a change of -0.2% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts expect 'Net external sales- Housing and Infrastructure Products - Infrastructure products' to come in at $175.21 million. The estimate suggests a change of -11.1% year over year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'EBITDA- Housing and Infrastructure Products' should come in at $254.20 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $244 million.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'EBITDA- Performance and Essential Materials' will likely reach $346.30 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $435 million.



View all Key Company Metrics for Westlake here>>>



Shares of Westlake have demonstrated returns of +2.6% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.1% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), WLK is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Westlake Corp. (WLK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.