What Analyst Projections for Key Metrics Reveal About Wells Fargo (WFC) Q2 Earnings

Wall Street analysts expect Wells Fargo (WFC) to post quarterly earnings of $1.27 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 1.6%. Revenues are expected to be $20.28 billion, down 1.2% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted upward by 1.9% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Wells Fargo metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts predict that the 'Average Balance - Total interest-earning assets' will reach $1,727.53 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $1,719.71 billion in the same quarter last year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Efficiency Ratio' reaching 64.5%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 64% in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus estimate for 'Return on equity (ROE) - Financial Ratios' stands at 10.8%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 11.4%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Book value per common share' will reach $47.08. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $43.87 in the same quarter last year.

Analysts forecast 'Net interest margin on a taxable-equivalent basis' to reach 2.8%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 3.1%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Total nonperforming assets' will reach $8.91 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $7.02 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Total net loan charge-offs' of $1.27 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $764 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Total nonaccrual loans' will likely reach $8.91 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $6.89 billion in the same quarter last year.

Analysts expect 'Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) - Standardized Approach' to come in at 11.1%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 10.7%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Tier 1 Leverage Ratio' should arrive at 8.1%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 8.3%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Tier 1 Capital Ratio - Standardized Approach' at 12.7%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 12.3%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Total Noninterest Income' should come in at $8.04 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $7.37 billion.



Over the past month, Wells Fargo shares have recorded returns of +4.2% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.1% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), WFC will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period.

Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

