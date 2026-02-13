What Analyst Projections for Key Metrics Reveal About Wayfair (W) Q4 Earnings

Analysts on Wall Street project that Wayfair (W) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.64 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 356% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $3.29 billion, increasing 5.4% from the same quarter last year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 5.3% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Wayfair metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts expect 'Geographic Net Revenue- International' to come in at $403.72 million. The estimate points to a change of +6% from the year-ago quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Geographic Net Revenue- United States' will reach $2.89 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +5.5% from the prior-year quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Orders Delivered' of 10.94 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 10.70 million in the same quarter last year.

The consensus estimate for 'Average Order Value' stands at $302.31 . The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $290.00 .

Analysts predict that the 'Active Customers' will reach 21.62 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 21.40 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'LTM Net Revenue per Active Customer' reaching $570.62 . Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $555.00 in the same quarter last year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Orders by Repeat Customers' should come in at 80.2%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 79.4% in the same quarter last year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Orders From Repeat Customers' will likely reach 8.85 thousand. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 8.50 thousand.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Adjusted EBITDA- U.S' will reach $190.96 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $110.00 million.

