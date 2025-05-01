What Analyst Projections for Key Metrics Reveal About Waters (WAT) Q1 Earnings

Wall Street analysts expect Waters (WAT) to post quarterly earnings of $2.22 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 0.5%. Revenues are expected to be $654.63 million, up 2.8% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 0.2% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Waters metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net Sales- Water Division' will reach $578.15 million. The estimate suggests a change of +2.9% year over year.

Analysts expect 'Net Sales- TA Division' to come in at $77.60 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +3.5%.

Analysts forecast 'Net Sales- Product sales' to reach $379.44 million. The estimate suggests a change of +0.9% year over year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net Sales- Service net sales- TA service' should arrive at $23.34 million. The estimate suggests a change of -3.8% year over year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net Sales- Product Net Sales- Chemistry consumables' reaching $138.45 million. The estimate points to a change of +3.2% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Net Sales- Product Net Sales- TA instrument systems' will reach $52.82 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +4.2%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Sales- Service net sales- Waters service' will reach $249.33 million. The estimate indicates a change of +5.5% from the prior-year quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Sales- Product Net Sales- Waters instrument systems' should come in at $188.18 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -1.6%.



Waters shares have witnessed a change of -4.1% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.7% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), WAT is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term.

