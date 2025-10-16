What Analyst Projections for Key Metrics Reveal About Waste Connections (WCN) Q3 Earnings

In its upcoming report, Waste Connections (WCN) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $1.38 per share, reflecting an increase of 2.2% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $2.45 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 4.7%.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted downward by 0.9% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Waste Connections metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue Breakdown- E&P Waste Treatment, Recovery and Disposal' will reach $165.78 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +12.6%.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue Breakdown- Intermodal and Other' stands at $47.43 million. The estimate suggests a change of +1.2% year over year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue Breakdown- Solid Waste Recycling' at $61.58 million. The estimate suggests a change of -8.3% year over year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue Breakdown- Solid Waste Collection' will likely reach $1.73 billion. The estimate points to a change of +6.8% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Revenues- Total collection' to reach $1.72 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +5.8% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts expect 'Revenues- Recycling' to come in at $71.00 million. The estimate points to a change of +1.8% from the year-ago quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- E&P' will reach $165.31 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +7.2%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Geographic Revenues- Canada' of $339.42 million. The estimate indicates a change of -0.8% from the prior-year quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Geographic Revenues- Southern' should arrive at $491.45 million. The estimate suggests a change of +8.4% year over year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Geographic Revenues- Central' reaching $409.56 million. The estimate points to a change of +4.6% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Geographic Revenues- Eastern' will reach $441.88 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +8.4%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Geographic Revenues- Western' should come in at $541.35 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +13.7%.

Shares of Waste Connections have demonstrated returns of -2.1% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.9% change. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), WCN is expected to lag the overall market performance in the near future.

