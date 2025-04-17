What Analyst Projections for Key Metrics Reveal About Waste Connections (WCN) Q1 Earnings

The upcoming report from Waste Connections (WCN) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $1.07 per share, indicating an increase of 2.9% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $2.22 billion, representing an increase of 7.1% year over year.

Over the last 30 days, there has been a downward revision of 0.4% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Waste Connections metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

Analysts expect 'Revenue Breakdown- E&P Waste Treatment, Recovery and Disposal' to come in at $119.94 million. The estimate points to a change of +131.7% from the year-ago quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue Breakdown- Intermodal and Other' of $54.46 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +42.5%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- E&P' at $116.93 million. The estimate indicates a change of +20% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenues- Intermodal and other' stands at $55.14 million. The estimate indicates a change of +11.3% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- Total collection' will reach $1.60 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +5.8% from the prior-year quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- Recycling' should come in at $46.25 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -5.7%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Geographic Revenues- Canada' will likely reach $330.45 million. The estimate suggests a change of +17.9% year over year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Geographic Revenues- Southern' should arrive at $457.70 million. The estimate suggests a change of +9.3% year over year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Geographic Revenues- Central' will reach $395.83 million. The estimate points to a change of +9.7% from the year-ago quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Geographic Revenues- Eastern' will reach $405.97 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +12.8%.

Analysts forecast 'Geographic Revenues- Western' to reach $454.36 million. The estimate indicates a change of +7.6% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Segment EBITDA- Western' reaching $126.49 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $113.05 million in the same quarter last year.



View all Key Company Metrics for Waste Connections here>>>



Shares of Waste Connections have demonstrated returns of +3.1% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -6.3% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), WCN is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 256 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2024 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Waste Connections, Inc. (WCN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.